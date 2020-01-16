National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBHC. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NBHC opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. National Bank has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Bank by 186.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Bank by 66.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

