National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

National Bank stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 155,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,991. National Bank has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on NBHC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

