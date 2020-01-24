National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE NBHC traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in National Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Bank by 186.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in National Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

