National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.86

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$73.86 and last traded at C$73.79, with a volume of 119365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.25.

The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.22.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9999995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$1,436,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,895.31. Also, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total transaction of C$4,557,911.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,792 shares of company stock worth $6,557,500.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?