National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKSH. BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $42.11 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $279.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

