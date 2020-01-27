National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. National Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in National Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com