National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. National CineMedia posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NCMI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 294,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.67. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,531,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National CineMedia by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com