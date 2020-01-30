National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $579.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.67. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

