National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 294,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $612.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2,980.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

