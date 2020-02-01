National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.70.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 337,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,871. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

