National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $436.77

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $436.77 and traded as high as $474.00. National Express Group shares last traded at $465.20, with a volume of 508,828 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 467 ($6.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 464.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 437.80.

In other National Express Group news, insider John Armitt acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

National Express Group Company Profile (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

