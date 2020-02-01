National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will post $597.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.38 million and the lowest is $556.80 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $552.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Citigroup cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,929. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,487,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

