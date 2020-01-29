National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY20 guidance at 3.00-3.30 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

