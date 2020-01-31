National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 845,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

