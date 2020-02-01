National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE NFG traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 1,882,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading