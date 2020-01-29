National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.78

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 5138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after buying an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 536,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

