National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve