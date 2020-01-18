National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 427,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in National General by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in National General in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National General in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. National General has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $26.73.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. National General’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National General will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National General’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGHC. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

