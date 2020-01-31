National Grid (LON:NG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,021.60

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,021.60 ($13.44) and last traded at GBX 1,021.60 ($13.44), with a volume of 868476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,018.80 ($13.40).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.63) target price (up previously from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 967.67 ($12.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 961.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 893.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.12%.

About National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index