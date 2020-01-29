National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to post sales of $81.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.81 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $74.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $315.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.69 million to $317.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $337.88 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $349.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The company had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 118,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,565. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 76.64%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

