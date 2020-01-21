National Health Investors Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE NHI opened at $83.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.25. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

