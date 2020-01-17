National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 548,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,756. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

