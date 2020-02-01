National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $308-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.75 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS.

NATI stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 1,961,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

