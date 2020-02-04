National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE NOV opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: Percentage Decliners