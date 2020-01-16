National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 200 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $81,648.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $396,282.92.

On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $89,516.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $310,397.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $166,426.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $284,257.75.

On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $99,862.65.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $67.09 on Thursday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

