National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Written by × January 24, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.29.

NNN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.05.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,711.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*