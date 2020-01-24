National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.29.

NNN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.05.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,711.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com