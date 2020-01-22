National Storage Affiliates Trust to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NSA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

NSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NYSE:NSA opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $35.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,714,000 after purchasing an additional 213,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 228.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

