National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.09

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.09 ($1.48) and last traded at A$2.07 ($1.47), with a volume of 199718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.06 ($1.46).

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage REIT Stapled Securities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.00%.

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities Company Profile (ASX:NSR)

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

