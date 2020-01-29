National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of NWLI stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.28. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.11. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $241.81 and a 52-week high of $314.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.91.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $173.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

