Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NUSI opened at $25.71 on Friday. Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $25.96.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing