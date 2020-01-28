Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSEARCA:LSST opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?