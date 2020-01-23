Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 11,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

