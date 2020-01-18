Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.61

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $10.37. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10,328.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund