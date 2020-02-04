Natural Resource Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Natural Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE NRP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.13.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

