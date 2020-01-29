Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $192.73 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.66. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $48,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $380,455.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $160,452. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

