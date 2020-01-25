Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zacks has also given Natus Medical an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NTUS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 138,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Also, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $965,465. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com