Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Up 45.2% in January

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.69. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $283,271.40. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $2,333,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,112,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

