Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 889,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NLS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. 17,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,462. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $8.44.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nautilus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

