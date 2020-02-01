Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.23, 716,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,205,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. Imperial Capital lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 345,892 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

