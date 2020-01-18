Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Down 6.1%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s share price was down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.56, approximately 1,536,536 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,583,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 509,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Read More: What is a Call Option?