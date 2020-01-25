Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading 9.2% Higher

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.42, 129,011 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 163,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

