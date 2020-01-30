Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Navient by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

