Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading 9.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.18, 4,830,196 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 1,849,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Navient by 80.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Navient by 63.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 880,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Navient by 331.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth about $5,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

