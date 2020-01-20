Navient (NAVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

