Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$3.03 ($2.15) and last traded at A$3.07 ($2.18), 168,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.14 ($2.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.08.

About Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI)

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

