Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 34.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Navigator by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. 105,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Navigator has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

