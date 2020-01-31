Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 297,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navigator currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $12.31 on Friday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $695.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

