Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Up 10.7% in December

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NVGS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 135,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.63 million, a PE ratio of -266.20 and a beta of 1.20. Navigator has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Navigator will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NVGS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 34.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Navigator by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

