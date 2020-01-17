Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.24

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $7.69. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 4,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

