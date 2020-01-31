Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 282,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ NMCI opened at $1.67 on Friday. Navios Maritime Containers has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 million and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.03 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 2,916.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Containers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

